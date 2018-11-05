Thanksgiving is only three weeks away and Trader Joe's in Princeton is selling Turkey & Stuffing kettle cooked potato chips!

My husband and I went there yesterday for our usual weekly shopping trip and as I was heading to the check out line, I saw these chips! First of all, I love kettle cooked chips, second of all, turkey and stuffing flavored sounded delicious and third of all, they were only $1.99! So I grabbed the bag, put it in our cart and bought them. We got home and we opened the bag for a snack and the bag is almost gone already! They are delicious! They taste exactly like Thanksgiving dinner and they will definitely get you in the Thanksgiving spirit!

Credit: Trader Joe's loading...

(Trader Joe's)