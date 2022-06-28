Traffic Jam! We’ve Got a 10 Mile Delay on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, PA

Heads up if you're traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this morning in Bucks County, PA.

As of 9 am (Tuesday, June 28), we're hearing that there is a 10-mile delay on the Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem, PA. The jam is between exits 351 (Route 1) and 339 (Fort Washington).

There was an accident in the right lane of the roadway earlier, and crews are now on the scene.

But this is a VERY hefty delay as of this moment. In fact, we can see traffic building on Waze:

And 94.5 PST's traffic with Total Traffic & Weather confirms:

We'll keep you updated as this hopefully eases this morning. In the meantime, drive with patience if you're out there!