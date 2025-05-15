Memorial Day Weekend is truly a rite of passage for New Jerseyans. It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer, and there’s no better place to celebrate it than down the shore.

From Belmar to Wildwood, the beach towns come alive during Memorial Day weekend, and it’s truly a beautiful time to head down the shore!

This is the weekend when your favorite spots like Jenks Club, D’Jais, The Osprey, and Bar Anticipation start to see crowds flocking to them every weekend, and the lines wrap around the building.

Families flock to the boardwalk to grab ice cream and ride their favorite boardwalk rides.

Kids are laughing, families are coming together, and it‘s truly a one-of-a-kind experience to get to hang out down the shore during the summer.

If you’re planning on joining in on the Memorial Day Weekend fun down the shore, planning is EVERYTHING. Packing up the car and driving down is seriously something you need to plan ahead of time because it can be such a pain if you plan incorrectly.

When Is The Best Time To Travel On Memorial Day Weekend?

Jersey Shore Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend And Summer Season Getty Images loading...

According to AAA, over 45.1 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day Weekend, and about 87% of them will be driving on the roads.

To avoid the most traffic on Memorial Day Weekend, experts are recommending you leave as early in the morning as possible.

Traffic tends to build up after 2 pm on the days leading into the holiday weekend.

For the return trip, consider heading back after midday on Memorial Day itself to stay clear of the heaviest traffic.

Pack your bags, set your alarm, and travel off hours, if you can! With a little planning, you can make it down the shore in no time and enjoy the beautiful Jersey Shore!

