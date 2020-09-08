Travis Scott McDonald’s Employee Shirts Being Sold by Fans for Up to $450

One thing about a reseller is they're gonna find something to sell.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), following the release of Travis Scott's collaboration with McDonald's, employee shirts with the Mickey D's and Cactus Jack logos began to pop up on websites like eBay.

eBay

The demand to lock down the T-shirt comes from La Flame and the multi-billion dollar company choosing to leave this collab without accompanying merch at the moment. Instead of giving fans a happy meal toy with Travis' reimagined Quarter Pounder, the red crew shirts with the Cactus Jack logo on them are being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

According to eBay, these shirts are going for up to $450. Other shirts are being sold for prices that range between $11.99 to $250.

eBay

eBay

Earlier today, the collab between Travis and the fast-food empire launched in the form of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip and a Sprite. The $6 combo is just one of many collaborations McDonald's plans on carrying out. It's also part of an initiative where "Travis Scott and McDonald's will also be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."

The partnership between Travis and McDonald's is just one of many stellar victories the rapper has accomplished this year. In late April, the Astroworld rapper's concert with Fortnite received more than 12 million participants, who were there to stream and listen to his new song "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi.