It was a huge success last year, so they're doing it again this year, and it promises to be festive.

Holiday Sip & Shop event at Mercer County boathouse December 4

Save the date. The 2nd annual Holiday Sip & Shop at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering will be Friday night, December 4 from 5 PM - 8:30 PM.

There will be holiday cocktails and light fare

What could be more fun than sipping festive cocktails, enjoying holiday bites, live music, and holiday shopping? Send a group text to your besties right now, and be there. It would be a fun date night, too. You could pick out your own holiday gift.

Photo by Arnel Hasanovic on Unsplash grey and white bauble balls

Not only can you start checking off the holiday gifts you need to buy, treat yourself to something special. The best part, when you shop, you'll be supporting dozens of local businesses. I'm a big small, local business supporter.

READ MORE: New Grand Christmas Spectacular at Pennington farm

There will be over 30 unique gift vendors

There will be over 30 vendors with gifts and treats. You'll find unique goods, handmade crafts, jewelry, accessories, art, homemade food, treats, and more.

Don't miss the fun. It's free to enter and park. The 2nd Annual Sip & Shop at The Boathouse on Mercer Lake, by Mercer Oaks Catering, is Friday, December 4 from 5 PM - 8:30 PM in Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, NJ.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker