The countdown is on. It's almost time for one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the area. So, grab your Santa hat, your jingle bells and don't miss it.

Palmer Square Christmas tree lighting is November 27

The date has been set for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Princeton. Hundreds of local families have made their way to Palmer Square for the festivities for over 85 years. Join the fun on Friday evening, November 27 from 5 PM - 6 PM.

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The Princeton High School choir will perform

There will be plenty of live music. The Princeton High School choir will be singing holiday songs. The Flying Ivories (dueling pianos) will perform. The winners of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge, The Sugarplums, will be there too.

The Sugarplums via Facebook The Sugarplums via Facebook

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Santa is rumored to make a special appearance

I don't know for sure, but I hear there may be a surprise visitor from the North Pole....yes, Santa Claus. In the past, he's had the very important job of actually lighting the tree.

Make sure to grab a cup of hot cocoa at the Yankee Doodle Tap Room's outdoor Hot Cocoa Corner. It's sure to keep you warm while you wait for the Christmas tree to be lit.

Head into the Square early so you can get your holiday shopping started and grab a bite to eat at any of the amazing restaurants.

The Historical Society of Princeton says a "Community Christmas Party" first started way back in 1939, with a record of the first Christmas tree being lit a year later, in 1940. Keep the tradition going. Bring your family and friends to the Palmer Square Princeton Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 27 from 5 PM - 6 PM.