Travis Scott Reveals New Details About Utopia Album, Still Wants to Make Astroworld Festival Happen This Year

The rumblings and murmurs pertaining to Travis Scott's Utopia album calmed a bit recently, but in a new interview, La Flame has revealed that he's currently working on the effort, which will have a sound unlike anything he's done before.

During a conversation with film director Robert Rodriguez for the Spring 2021 issue of i-D magazine, Travis explained, "I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound. I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."

When Rodriguez asked about Travis Scott's approach to following up the success of his 2018 album, Astroworld, the "Sicko Mode" rapper remained confident. "It’s never about repeating myself, I’m just trying to make the next saga… each album is like a saga. You know, you’re one of my favorite directors. Everything you fucking do man," he said.

The acclaim of Astroworld goes without saying, but the former 2013 XXL Freshman doesn't feel any pressure to deliver an album that will be just as good, if not better.

"I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive," he told the publication. "There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it. I want to make a fucking new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy."

Scott also revealed that he's still hoping to make his extravagant Houston-based Astroworld Festival happen later this year. Despite the current state of the pandemic, he remained optimistic, saying, "Hopefully we can bring it back at the end of this year. Around November."

While a release date for the album hasn't been shared yet, it's good to know that more music from Travis is on the way.