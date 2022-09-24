Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State.

They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open.

“We are thrilled to open our third store in New Jersey, the company’s 127h location in North America,” said Showcase CEO Samir Kulkarni.

“We are very excited to introduce customers in Wayne and its surrounding communities to the unique Showcase brand. Shoppers will now have convenient access to a store filled with the hottest social media trends they won’t find elsewhere.”

How does the Canadian company determine the hottest trends? Here’s how they explain it:

Showcase’s proprietary trendspotting technology uses sophisticated techniques, powered by algorithms and AI, to understand and identify trending products quickly. The company’s agility allows them to be first and fastest to market: on average, each trend goes from concept to shelf in 53 days, with some of the top 10 items launching in as little as 16 days.

Examples of hot viral products Showcase has introduced quickly include Dalgona Cookies inspired by Netflix’s hit Squid Game, and Hot Chocolate Bombs, which dominated holiday season sales in 2020.

Current top trends at Showcase include Squishmallows, candy and beverages, trading cards, Funko pops, food-themed novelty candles, and vegan beauty products.

I’ve heard of Funko pops and hot chocolate bombs, but the rest of it is a mystery to me, but, then again, I’m not the target audience.

See what they have to offer on their website.

