If you're trying to decide who to root for in the Big Game this year, and you're not a Swiftie, root for the San Francisco 49ers because a Mercer County man is on the team.

Yup, The Trentonian is reporting Trenton High School alumni (Class of 2018) Ji'Ayir Brown will suited up and playing in this year's Super Bowl. He's a safety wearing #27.

Brown had quite a game last weekend against the Detroit Lions. The Trentonian article pointed out, "His best play of the game came in the fourth quarter when he scrambled back to defend against a flea-flicker and got there just in time to keep Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams from catching a touchdown."

Way to go, Tig.

Tig is Ji'Ayir's nickname. The 49ers website has the story from Brown. "It started from Winnie the Pooh. When I was a baby, I used to bounce around a lot, not even a year old on my mom's lap, and I was just like, 'You know what? Let's chop a couple of letters off, call me Tig.' Everybody starting calling me Tig and it's just been like my real name. It's been a substiture for my real name since I was a baby."

Brown grew up in Trenton, played football for Trenton Central High School, Lackawanna Community College and Penn State where he won many awards and left his mark.

Brown was a round 3 pick of the 49ers during last year's NFL Draft.

This is exciting. I love seeing local people succeed.

Good luck Tig. I'm rooting for you. I'll be watching for you...and Taylor Swift too. Haha.

