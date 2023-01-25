Why a Croydon, PA Hardware Store is Rooting Against the Eagles on Sunday

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, a Croydon Hardware Store owner will NOT be rooting for the Birds.

What???  Croydon and the surrounding area is prime Eagles country, so what gives?

I found out on Levittown Now that there's a very good reason.

The owner of B&B True Value Hardware on State Road, Bill McGlinchey, is the grandfather of one of the players on the 49ers. Ahhhh, I can see the conflict now.

How cool to have a grandson that plays in the NFL. The 28-year-old, 6 foot 8" 49ers' offensive lineman is Mike McGlinchey and Bill and his entire family are so proud of him, his Uncle Tim McGlinchey calling him the pride of the family.

Mike grew up an Eagles fan, played football for a Penn Charter High School and Notre Dame University which led him to the NFL.

NBC10 Philadelphia featured the family on Tuesday.

Bill's been taking some ribbing this week from his regular customers for not rooting for the home team, but it's all in fun. He joked that he hoped no one would break the store windows for showing his 49ers' pride.

McGlinchey also said if the NFL doesn't work out for his grandson, he's welcome to come back and work at the family hardware store and they'll pay him what the 49ers are paying him. Wink, wink.

Even though I'm rooting for the Eagles, I'll definitely be on the lookout for McGlinchey on Sunday.

