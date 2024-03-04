Trenton, New Jersey is about to honor one of its own.

Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown, Trenton native and #27 on the San Francisco 49ers, is getting a key to the city today (Monday, March 4th).

The ceremony is taking place on the front steps of Trenton City Hall (319 East State Street at 4:30pm.

Go on out and be a part of the celebration.

Brown is a 2018 graduate of Trenton Central High School, so the school's cheerleaders will be there to hype up the crowd. Brown went on to Lackawanna Community College and Penn State before being drafted to the NFL.

The Mayor of Trenton, Reed Gusciora, and the Trenton City Council announced the entire community is invited to join Brown, his family, and friends and share in the excitement of Brown being the only Trenton native in the NFL right now.

Brown, a safety, was the only player to snag an interception during Super Bowl 58 last month. He had over 10 tackles too, according to his mom, Trenton resident, Joy Ingram.

Brown posted some of the exciting moments from the game on his Instagram.

See his highlights below.

If you're wondering where Ji'Ayir got the nickname Tig, the 49ers website has the story from Brown. "It started from Winnie the Pooh. When I was a baby, I used to bounce around a lot, not even a year old on my mom's lap, and I was just like, 'You know what? Let's chop a couple of letters off, call me 'Tig.' Everybody started calling me Tig and it's just been like my real name. It's been a substitute for the real name since I was a baby."

Congratulations Tig and family. It was so cool to watch a local guy in the Super Bowl.

Welcome home, we're all so proud of you.

