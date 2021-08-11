Trenton Pork Roll Festival Announces Date & Changes for This Year

On Sunday September 4th, an event that people in our area look forward to is taking place. The Trenton Pork Roll Festival has announced that they will in fact have their Pork Roll Festival this year, but it will be a little different.

According to their Facebook post on the Trenton Social Facebook Page, the event will be made to fun and safe for all, so instead of a festival, it is being called a "meat up."

The Trenton Pork Roll Festival will take place at Trenton Social which is at 449 S. Broad Street in Trenton. It's extremely easy to find and a very nice place. We've done a few appearances there as a radio station and it was really nice.

For more info on the event and when to buy tickets, I would give Trenton Social a follow on Facebook or check out the Trenton Pork Roll Festival's website.

I love pork roll and before I started dieting heavily, I would have a pork roll with egg and cheese on an everything bagel with ketchup at least once a week. When we are down the shore, I cook pork roll for everyone.

I forgot about a box I had in the fridge and made some the other day and it was fantastic. I even cook it in my air fryer which makes it even more delicious.

I have never been to the Trenton Pork Roll Festival, but I feel like it's one of those things I need to go to. It's a famous festival in our area and I feel like I need to meet the masked super hero mascot that walks around.

No matter the size of the event, I am happy to hear that annual events are still happening. It is hopefully a sign that things are getting better in this world of COVID, even though the Delta variant is throwing us all for a loop.

As long as people keep getting vaccinated and we practice safe and clean habits, we hopefully will be on our way out of this thing. I hope this is the case cuz I am sick of wearing a mask.