Bring your appetite and join the fun at the 1st Annual Trenton Summer Pub & Grub Crawl.

Trenton Daily reported the delicious details. Here's the scoop. This first-ever event is happening on Wednesday, June 28th, starting at 5pm. Everyone is invited.

You'll get to indulge at several of Trenton's best restaurants and eateries...true hidden gems.

The night will kick off at local favorite, 1911 Smokehouse (11 W. Front Street) from 5-6pm. The article says they'll be serving up, "Smokehouse staples, creative cocktails, and fresh takes on beloved barbeque classics." You'll be able to enjoy the full bar and menu. You can stay there or continue the crawl after that. It's open until 10:30pm.

Next stop of the crawl is The Lobby Club from 6-7pm. Yes, this place normally requires a membership, but, for the crawl it's opening for everyone to enjoy. Who knows, you may want a membership after spending time there. You'll be able to order from the full bar and menu.

Save some of your appetite for Trenton Social from 7-8pm. Their menu features the coolest cocktails and a "casual and creative" menu. Once again, you'll be able to order from the full bar and menu.

The night ends at hotspot Cooper's Riverview from 8-9pm. The place to be on a Saturday night. You'll be able to order all of your bar favorites...burgers, pizza, wings and more...of course the bar will be open too.

You can stick to one spot, move with the crawl and revisit earlier stops...anything you'd like to do.

There are also many food-only spots including a few BYOBs. Click here for more details.

Deb D'Arcangelo of Revolutionary Trenton says, "Revolutionary Trenton is pleased to co-sponsor this event with the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization. Like the Patriots Week Pub Crawl and Taste Trenton, it brings together those who both live in and outside the City to enjoy great Trenton offerings."

For more information, click here.

