Trenton Thunder Hosting Movie Night Tomorrow Night

The Trenton Thunder and Sunnybrae Elementary School are hosting "Movie Night at the BallPark" at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton tomorrow night (Friday, November 6th), according to Facebook

"Trolls World Tour" will be the movie of the night. If you haven't been to one of these movie nights before, the movie plays on the huge video screen in the outfield, and you can either sit in the grass in the outfield, socially distanced from other families, or there is seating available in the seating bowl. Staff will be on hand to direct you.

The gates will be opening at 6pm, and the movie will start right at 6:30pm, so don't be late. Everyone entering the ballpark must be wearing a mask. There will be some food and drinks for sale like individually bagged and packaged snacks, juice, soft drinks, and bottled water available.

Tickets are all "General Admission" and $10 each. I'd get there a little earlier if I were you, so you can get your pick of where you want to sit.

Even though it's November, you're lucky, the weather's going to be perfect for an outdoor movie , with the forecast predicting clear skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees. So, bring your family for a fun night out. We need to enjoy doing things outdoors while we can, before winter gets here. Although, it's going to be a nice, warm day, I'd bring along a hoodie or a jacket, I'm sure it's going to get chilly as the night goes on.

Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder, is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton.

