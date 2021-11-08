Trenton Thunder Release 2022 Full Schedule and Ticket Information

If you're longing for the fun of taking in a baseball game at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, there's now something to look forward to. The Trenton Thunder's 2022 season has just been announced on MILB.com.

Woo hoo. Get ready, we're just a few months away from opening day (well, maybe more than a few months away. I'm a glass half full kind of girl.). Lol.

The press release states that the Thunder will be hosting 40 home games during the upcoming season. There will also be 40 away games. Check out the full schedule here.

The home opener will be Tuesday, June 7th. It will be a six game stint against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The last home game will be Sunday, August 28th against the Frederick Keys. There will be an All Star break from Sunday, July 17th until Thursday, July 21st.

Thunder President and General Manager, Jeff Hurley, said, "We're thrilled to announce the schedule for the 2022 season today. The 2022 season is going to be bigger and better than ever as we unveil new and improved in-game entertainment and promotions to make the Thunder Experience the best in Minor League Baseball. Thunder fans are going to experience Big League Futures while having Major League fun at the ballpark."

There are single game tickets, premium seats, and group outing tickets available. For all ticket information, click here.

The Trenton Thunder will be defending their 2021 championship.

All Monday through Friday games will begin at 7pm. All Saturday games will start at 6:30pm. Click here for a few special start times.

Get ready for some fun. I can't wait. I hope there are fireworks nights again.

