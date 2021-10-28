Trenton Thunder’s Mascot Could Come to Your Neighborhood

Are you a big fan of Trenton Thunder baseball? How about their lovable mascot Boomer?

The Trenton Thunder is bringing back something awesome they did last year where they put Boomer in the back of a pickup truck and drove around to Mercer County neighborhoods.

Last year, Boomer threw out candy, waved to residents and I'm sure brought smiles to a lot of faces.

If you want Boomer to come around to your neighborhood, you must live within 15 miles of the Trenton Thunder ballpark which is called Arm & Hammer Park. Boomer comes around Monday thru Friday from 3:45- 4:45 pm.

Winners will get notified so that way you can look out for Boomer and the big yellow Trenton Thunder pickup truck.

You can register your neighborhood here, but you better hurry because Boomer is going to start coming around in his pickup truck on November 15th.

If you sign up and your neighborhood is selected for a Boomer appearance, this is what you could experience.

We have been partners with the Trenton Thunder for my entire radio career. We've done appearances at games, we've done giveaways with them and I even got to throw out the first pitch one year.

I feel like there has been so much sadness and anger lately. I feel like people need a reason to smile.

Boomer is a great mascot and brings great energy wherever he goes. I bet a lot of people are going to go crazy when they see him in the back of the Trenton Thunder pickup truck coming through their neighborhood. I know I would.