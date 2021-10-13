Trick or Treat at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ

Halloween's almost here. If you're looking for a cool Trick or Treat experience, dress up in costume, grab a treat bag, and head to Quaker Bridge Mall.

Bring your family and friends to a mall wide, family friendly, Halloween event on Saturday, October 30th from 1pm - 3pm.

It's going to be lots of fun. There will be Trick or Treating at participating stores on both levels of the Mall. Just be on the lookout for the sign in the store window, welcoming you in to get some treats.

Also, make sure to check out the Halloween Arts and Craft station, in Center Court on the lower level of the mall, while you're there.

This is such a great idea if live in an area where there aren't many trick or treaters, or maybe you live on a busy street, where it's not safe to bring your children from house to house.

Hey parents...you may be able to get some shopping in while you're there too. Winning. Lol.

Quaker Bridge Mall is on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.

Happy Halloween. Have fun.

