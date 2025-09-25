A new store that follows the latest trends is coming soon to Quaker Bridge Mall, according to the mall's website.

Pop Mart store coming soon to Quaker Bridge Mall

It's a toy company called Pop Mart.

READ MORE: New beauty outlet just opened in Quaker Bridge Mall

The website describes it like this: "As a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment, Pop Mart offers collectible art toys, blind boxes, and limited-edition designs, bringing creativity and surprise to every visit."

It will be on the lower level of the mall

It will be located on the lower level of the mall, near Center Court. No word on when it will open. Hopefully, it's in time for the holiday shopping season, which starts very soon. It may have even started for some already.

Get our free mobile app

It will carry the latest, trendiest toys

If your kids are into Labubus and other trendy toys, Pop Mart will be a regular stop for you, I'm sure. They have a release calendar you may want to check out, CLICK HERE.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you're thinking Pop Mart sounds familiar to you, it's because there's already a Pop Mart Robo Shop in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Robo Shops are toy vending machines filled with Pop Mart's popular Blind Box figures.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are over 500 Pop Mart stores around the world

Pop Mart has over 500 stores in over 30 countries, with local stores in Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Elizabeth, and East Rutherford at the American Dream Mall.

READ MORE: Big changes coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

There's no opening date yet for the new Quaker Bridge Mall location.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman