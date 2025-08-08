KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Sets Grand Opening Date for Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ
The wait is almost over. I know you're excited
Mercer County's first KPOT BBQ & Hot Pot set grand opening date
Fans of KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot have been patiently waiting for the first Mercer County location to open, and the date has finally been set.
It's in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence
You may have seen the progress taking place at Quaker Bridge Mall, on Route 1 in Lawrence Township.
The restaurant is next to The Cheesecake Factory on the lower level of the mall, where Brio Tuscan Grille used to be. There will be an entrance from the inside of the mall, near JCPenney, and an outside entrance.
The Grand Opening is August 18
Drumroll, please. The grand opening is Monday, August 18.
There will be opening day specials and exclusive offers, according to the Facebook event, so keep an eye out for more details.
If you've never been to KPOT, you're in for a treat. Its slogan is "Where flavor meets experience." Bring your friends for a unique dining experience.
The website describes it like this: "It’s a social and interactive meal known for its bold flavors, communal atmosphere, and the interactive aspect of cooking the food yourself at the table."
There is a grill and hot pots built into each table
There is a grill in the middle of each table to prepare your meat and veggies. There are also burners built into each table to put the hot pot on, which has broth in it to cook other foods, right in front of you. You'll have your choice of broth flavors.
Pretty cool concept, huh? It reminds me a little of fondue.
There are other KPOT locations in East Brunswick, Toms River, Hazlet, Woodbridge, Union, King of Prussia, Philadelphia, and coming soon to Deptford and Neptune.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is located in Quaker Bridge Mall on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township.
