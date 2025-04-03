Unfortunately, this has become more and more common these days. Sigh.

Another major retailer has announced that it will be closing more stores by mid-year, according to USA Today.

JCPenney closing 8 locations by mid-2025

It's JCPenney.

The once-popular department store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection five years ago, in May of 2020.

After filing for bankruptcy protection, plans to close 200 stores were revealed

At the time there was a plan to shutter over 200 stores.

In December 2020, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired the retail chain.

Just last month, JCPenney revealed that it had teamed up with Forever 21 to form a new company called, Catalyst Brands.

Low-Cost Apparel Retailer Forever 21 To File For Bankruptcy According To Reports Getty Images loading...

This joining of forces included Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Lucky Brand, and Eddie Bauer.

The new closures are in addition to the 200 already planned closures

These new store closures are in addition to those 200 stores announced in 2020.

They are not related to the new company, Catalyst Brands, the article states.

Actually, Catalyst Brands plans to open close to 2,000 stores and hire over 65,000 employees.

I know JCPenney is still beloved by some consumers (including my Mother-in-Law), who have been loyal customers for years.

JCPenney has been in business since 1902

Did you know JCPenney had been around since 1902? Wow.

It was founded by James Cash Penney. The very first store opened back on April 14, 1902 in Wyoming.

Remember the thick catalog that would come in the mail to your home?

1960s style antique black telephone isolated on white supertramp loading...

My mother would call in her order and we'd go to Quakerbridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ to pick up her items.

She shopped for just about everything at JCPenney...clothes, curtains...even appliances.

If you still love shopping at JCPenney hopefully your store will not be shutting down in the next few months.

Here's the list of states with locations closing by mid-2025 from USA Today:

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Maryland

New Hampshire

North Carolina

West Virginia

No stores in NJ or PA are closing in this round of closures

Thankfully, no stores in New Jersey or Pennsylvania are slated to close in this latest round of closures.

For more information, click here.

