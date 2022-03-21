Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and another motorist were killed in an accident earlier this morning on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia. The accident has left the roadway closed in both directions, as of 6 am Monday (March 21).

Officials say that the officers were attempting to get a man who was walking on the highway into their patrol vehicle when they were struck by another driver. The incident occurred around 1 am Monday morning. It happened on the southbound side of the roadway near Lincoln Financial Field.

The victims were thrown into the northbound side of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police say.

I-95 In Philadelphia Is Shut Down

I-95 remains shut down in both directions between Broad Street and the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Chopper footage from both NBC10 and 6ABC shows that the cleanup has only just begun on the accident scene. As a result, it's likely this backup will be out there for the remainder of the morning commute.

If you're traveling this morning: I-76, Broad Street, and the Vine Street extension are available as alternate routes, but delays are expected on all alternate routes this morning.

