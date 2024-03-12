It's about to happen. Bad Bunny is FINALLY coming to Philly.

The Most Wanted 2024 Tour hits the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Friday, April 19.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

We've got you covered.

What Time Does the Bad Bunny Concert in Philadelphia Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.

Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.

Bad Bunny - 9:05 p.m.

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will Bad Bunny's Setlist for His Concert in Philly Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.

I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Orchestra

Nadie Sabe

Monaco

Fina

Hibiki

Mr. October

Mercedes Carota

Cybertruck

Vou 787

Seda

Baticano

Telefono Nuevo

Tú no metes cabra

Pa ti

No te hagas

Vuelve

Me mata

Soy peor

Tú no vive así

Chambea

Diles

25/8

Gracias Por Nada

un x100to

Baby Nueva

Perro Negro

Safaera

Yo perreo sola

La santa

La Jumpa

DÁKITI

Efecto

Me porto bonito

UN PREVIEW

Encore: WHERE SHE GOES