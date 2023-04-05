Hungry? Pull Over! Here’s Where To Find the BEST Truck Stop Food in New Jersey

Heading out on the road?

Whether you're on a long truck route or on a cross-country road trip, you gotta eat! And you know what they say: It's not about the destination, it's the journey. And I can think of few things better to make a journey worthwhile than the food you get to eat along the way!

Diner Breakfast Diana Van der Sluys loading...

Get our free mobile app

When you make your way to a truck-stop restaurant, you're most likely not going to get something fancy, because you're not trying to spend an arm and a leg - This isn't date night after all. Give me a place with a good stack of pancakes and home fries and I'm a happy girl.

Family eating in diner Getty Images loading...

No no, you're looking for something quick yet homey, simple but delicious. Sure, you could pull into a fast food drive-thru, every now and then. But you can get that anywhere! What's the fun in traveling by road if you don't sit in at a diner or an outdoor picnic-table-seating pit stop? A place frequented by the locals who know what good, real food tastes like?

And if you're coming through New Jersey, where's the place to go?

Of course, there's no one definite answer - there are a ton of amazing diners and mom-and-pops in New Jersey, but LoveFood, an award-winnning online guide for all things food, did a little research of their own, with their list of The Best Truck Stop Eats in Every State.

So where is the best truck stop eatery in New Jersey? Yay! It's a diner!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Congrats to the Seaport Diner, located at 798 Dowd Ave in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Minutes away from the Newark Airport. Pull on over for some "classic American fare, including fried seafood & grilled chicken in basic surrounds."

Here's what LoveFood had to say about this place:

Seaport Diner is a popular place for truckers to stop. For breakfast you can choose from a range of waffles, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets – customers love the Western with ham, onions and peppers. The extensive lunch and dinner menus include chicken and vegetable stir-fry with rice, burgers, toasted sandwiches, and fried jumbo shrimp.

You ever been to the Seaport Diner? Give us your verdict in the comments! And don't be afraid to drop some more truck-stop gem recommendations!

Mercer County Demands Guy Fieri Feature These Restaurants On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri has to do a food tour of Mercer County, NJ and stop at these places!