A Turkey Trot is a fun race experience that's becoming very popular in cities all over the country. Most take place on Thanksgiving morning (which is sometimes a little chilly) but if you're used to running 5K's, you don't mind. You just layer up your clothes, plug in your headphones and run.

At most race sites, there are 1 mile walks to participate as well, in case you've got the kids with you. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot races usually benefit local food banks in the area, and most race sites even collect donations for local food banks (including non-perishable food items as well as non-food items).

Interested & want to participate in a Turkey Trot? There's a bunch them happening in our area:

1. Two Town Turkey Trot in Lambertville & New Hope (Thanksgiving morning)

2. Bordentown Turkey Trot (that one is NOT on Thanksgiving morning)

3. Mercer County Turkey Trot in West Windsor (Thanksgiving morning)

4. Trinity Turkey Trot in Princeton (Thanksgiving morning)

So put on your turkey hat and grab your Nikes and run in a Turkey Trot! Like my trainer says, running a 5K on Thanksgiving morning means you can eat more at Thanksgiving dinner!