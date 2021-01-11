Two Area ShopRites to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

Two local ShopRite grocery stores will be offering COVID-19 vaccines soon, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The two locations are the ShopRite of Hamilton in Hamilton Marketplace (130 Marketplace Boulevard, off of Route 130 North) and the ShopRite of Pennington (just off the Pennington Circle, 2555 Pennington Road). In total, thirty nine ShopRite pharmacies across New Jersey will be vaccine sites. Click here to see the entire list by county.

ShopRite has teamed up with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) to administer the new vaccine. You will get your COVID-19 at the grocery store's pharmacy.

As you probably know, the CDC has put a system in place to make sure those at higher risk will be given higher priority. Everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine will be placed in a phase. Phase 1A is being vaccinated right now. Phase 1 consists of those of you in the healthcare field. To see what phase you qualify for, click here.

If you'd like to get your vaccine at one of these ShopRite pharmacies, you must schedule an appointment by clicking here or just download the ShopRite app on your phone to set it up.

Incase you're wondering, ShopRite has been shipped the Moderna vaccine to vaccinate their phase 1A and 1B as of now. See who falls into those phases by clicking here. Moderna and Pfizer have both been given emergency-use authorization by the FDA.

If you have questions, click here.