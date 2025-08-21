First Bath & Body Works in Hamilton Township, NJ Now Open
How many times have you thought to yourself Hamilton Marketplace really needs a Bath & Body Works? Me too. A Target would be great in there too. Fingers crossed that will happen someday.
Bath & Body Works now open in Hamilton
Well, it has finally happened. Yes, Bath & Body Works, filled with body care items, candles, and more, is now open in the popular shopping center on Route 130 North, making it Hamilton Township's first Bath & Body Works.
It's where Norman's Hallmark used to be
It's near Shop Rite, where the Norman's Hallmark store used to be. It looks like the space was divided, possibly to house another new store in the future.
READ MORE: New restaurant taking over Tessara on Route 33
The coming soon signs went up months ago, leaving locals buzzing and excited for the opening and it's finally here.
The store opening comes just in time for the release of all of the beloved fall and holidays scents. The fall scents include Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Pumpkin Cupcake, Harvest Gathering, Honeycrisp Hayride, Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice, Autumn Drive, and more. Holiday scents will be released soon.
This make the fourth Bath & Body Works in Mercer County
There are only three other Bath & Body Works stores in Mercer County. Two are in Lawrence Township; one in Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall) and the other in Quakerbridge Mall. The third store is in the Target shopping center in East Windsor, on Princeton - Hightstown Road.
The new Bath & Body Works in Hamilton Marketplace is located at 148 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton Township, NJ.
READ MORE: Mercer County's first Dave's Hot Chicken opening in Hamilton
Crumbl Cookies is now in Hamilton Marketplace
If you haven't been to Hamilton Marketplace in a while, there is a new Crumbl cookie shop, Chick fil A has a brand new restaurant where Ruby Tuesday used to be, and Chipotle took over the old Chick fil A. Burlington also opened where Bed Bath & Beyond was, and Boot Barn is newer.
Go check it all out.
LOOK: Guess the Iconic TV Show Locations
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz