How many times have you thought to yourself Hamilton Marketplace really needs a Bath & Body Works? Me too. A Target would be great in there too. Fingers crossed that will happen someday.

Bath & Body Works now open in Hamilton

Well, it has finally happened. Yes, Bath & Body Works, filled with body care items, candles, and more, is now open in the popular shopping center on Route 130 North, making it Hamilton Township's first Bath & Body Works.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's where Norman's Hallmark used to be

It's near Shop Rite, where the Norman's Hallmark store used to be. It looks like the space was divided, possibly to house another new store in the future.

READ MORE: New restaurant taking over Tessara on Route 33

The coming soon signs went up months ago, leaving locals buzzing and excited for the opening and it's finally here.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The store opening comes just in time for the release of all of the beloved fall and holidays scents. The fall scents include Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Pumpkin Cupcake, Harvest Gathering, Honeycrisp Hayride, Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice, Autumn Drive, and more. Holiday scents will be released soon.

Get our free mobile app

This make the fourth Bath & Body Works in Mercer County

There are only three other Bath & Body Works stores in Mercer County. Two are in Lawrence Township; one in Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall) and the other in Quakerbridge Mall. The third store is in the Target shopping center in East Windsor, on Princeton - Hightstown Road.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The new Bath & Body Works in Hamilton Marketplace is located at 148 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton Township, NJ.

READ MORE: Mercer County's first Dave's Hot Chicken opening in Hamilton

Crumbl Cookies is now in Hamilton Marketplace

If you haven't been to Hamilton Marketplace in a while, there is a new Crumbl cookie shop, Chick fil A has a brand new restaurant where Ruby Tuesday used to be, and Chipotle took over the old Chick fil A. Burlington also opened where Bed Bath & Beyond was, and Boot Barn is newer.

Go check it all out.

LOOK: Guess the Iconic TV Show Locations Test your TV home knowledge! We've found iconic homes from the '60s to today. Can you guess which shows they're from? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz