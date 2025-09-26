There's a new shop coming soon to Hamilton Township that you're sweet tooth is going to love.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is coming soon to Hamilton Marketplace

There are signs up announcing that a new location of the Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery chain is joining the other great shops in the very popular Hamilton Marketplace

The shopping center on Route 130 North is already home to Old Navy, Kohl's, Barnes & Noble, ShopRite, Walmart, Lowe's, Burlington, Michaels, Boot Barn, Carter's, Wren Kitchens, Chick fil A, Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Red Robin, Jersey Mike's Subs, and many more.

A new addition to Hamilton Marketplace is Bath & Body Works, which opened over the summer where the Hallmark store used to be.

It will be where the dry cleaners used to be

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be over in that same area, where the dry cleaners used to be. This will be the second location in Mercer County. There's another shop in the Whole Foods Market shopping center on Route 1 South in West Windsor.

There are only bundt cakes in the new shop

If you're not familiar with the shop, you're missing out. As you may have guessed, it's all about bundt cakes at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and they're fantastic. They come in different sizes, from small to big.

The bundtinis are mini bundt cakes that you can buy by the dozen. They're perfect to serve at, or bring to, a party, or you can treat yourself.

The bundtlets are personal-sized, and then there are 8 or 10-inch full-sized bundt cakes.

The bundt cakes come in a variety of flavors

The cakes come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, lemon, carrot, and more.

There's also a gluten-free cake and seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice.

I like to give bundtlets as gifts to my friends and family often. You can have them wrapped in cellophane and with a bow or flower attached.

They're super cute and everyone loves them. The icing on top of the cakes is absolutely amazing.

No word on when the new shop in Hamilton Marketplace will open, but hopefully it's soon.

I'll let you know.

