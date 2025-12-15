A man was shot in the entrance of very busy South Philadelphia supermarket on Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia police just confirmed that the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Monday (December 15) inside the entrance way to the ShopRite store located on the 2300 block of Oregon avenue.



A man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon inside the entrance of a South Philadelphia supermarket, according to police.

They say the victim was shot in the arm. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition. A motive is not clear at this time as well.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Additionally, no arrests have been made (as of 5:30 p.m.). As of 5:30 p.m., police remained on the scene investigating the incident.