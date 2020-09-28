Tyler Posey is now on OnlyFans—and he wants you to subscribe!

The 28-year-old actor revealed his arrival to the app with a video shared to his Twitter account Monday (September 28). The clip is shot like a trailer for an action movie, except the climax is... Posey strumming his guitar in the nude. This is OnlyFans, after all.

Watch Posey's announcement video, below.

https://twitter.com/tylergposey/status/1310625900925349888

While OnlyFans was designed as a subscription-based content service for all sorts of creators and influencers, it has become the unofficial platform for sex workers to make a living.

Several OnlyFans users became upset when actress Bella Thorne made an account, using her celebrity status to make more than $2 million in just one week. Subsequently, Thorne was accused of "scamming" members by labeling certain photos as "nude," even though she was partially clothed.

Social media users are having a similar reaction to Posey's involvement with OnlyFans. Many Twitter users are agitated with the Teen Wolf star for capitalizing on a platform that provides income for sex workers who need it most:

https://twitter.com/thiccgiant/status/1310628380690219010

https://twitter.com/dylhlland/status/1310636425293959169

But other users admit they'll subscribe to Posey's OnlyFans account, even if it's problematic:

https://twitter.com/enctrI/status/1310650074389721095

https://twitter.com/IndiaMarch/status/1310681691669893122

Would you sign up for a Tyler Posey OnlyFans subscription? Or should celebrities stay away from the platform entirely? Posey joins the likes of Tyga and Pia Mia, both of whom are also on OnlyFans.