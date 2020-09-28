The CDC Has Set Guidelines for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is going to look completely different this year. 6abc reports that the CDC has already come out with guidelines for the holiday that we give thanks for all we have. They strongly advise people to obviously not have larger indoor gatherings, going into crowded stores for shopping, or attending crowded parades or races. What do all of these things have in common? Crowds. We know that the coronavirus spreads faster through large crowds, especially when you're in a crowd of people you don't know. You don't know where they've been or who they've been exposed to. A lot of the things they are saying not to do, are traditions people have had on Thanksgiving for years. With the pandemic, a lot of these things have been canceled or moved to a virtual version anyways, so I don't think a lot of people have to worry. Fortunately, the CDC does say that having a small gathering, or even moving that gathering outside is okay. But they say to limit it to people who live in your household. If you do have people over that live outside your household, the CDC recommends you make it safe with sharing food and limiting contact. There are tons of ideas on Pinterest I'm sure you can check out like individual plates and servings and things like that. You have to make the best of it, right?

You can read about all the recommended guidelines and what the CDC considers to be low, medium and high risk activities for Thanksgiving here.

Another thing to add to the list of disappointments of this year. I honestly am fine with having a small Thanksgiving, because my family is small. But what about the people who's extended family is on the larger side? Now, they don't get to see those family members? That's terrible. I know my family and I will definitely get together, but maybe we will dine outside if it's not too cold. There have been Thanksgivings that have been extremely cold, and there have been Thanksgivings that have been warm. You never know what the weather will bring. My family and I have been seeing each other for a few months and believe it or not, a few of them have to get tested for their jobs, so I feel super safe.