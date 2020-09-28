Bensalem Approved For New Amazon Warehouse

Amazon just doesn't stop growing. They are expanding all over the world and it looks like it recently got approved to come to Bucks County.

According to Patch.com, three different Amazon warehouses are getting ready to bring their business to Bensalem, Levittown, and Falls Township. It sounds like Amazon is trying to take over the Lower Bucks County area, which is good because it would bring a ton of new jobs.

It was mentioned that Bensalem was recently approved to have an Amazon warehouse in their area which is going to be great for the residents there. Patch.com stated that the new Bensalem warehouse can bring a possible 315 jobs. 100 of those will be warehouse jobs while the rest will be the Amazon drivers and managers at the warehouse. An Amazon spokesperson told Patch.com that they are trying to create "hundreds of full-time, full-benefit jobs in the area."

The Amazon warehouse in Bensalem will be located at 3750 State Rd.

The great part of this new Benamlem Amazon warehouse is that people that are looking for new jobs can possibly have a job by the end of the year. We learned from Patch.com that Amazon expects to open the Bensalem and Levittown locations by the end of 2020.

These new Amazon warehouses in the Bucks County area are just two of the "75 new warehouses and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada."

Now I have a question, does this mean that people that live in the Bucks County area will be able to get 2-day shipping again? We really miss the quick Amazon shipping.