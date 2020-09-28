Jurassic Park Drive Thru Experience Coming To MetLife Stadium

You've probably heard many of your friends joke around and say the world is ending. Which we are sure it's not but imagine if it did, would Dinosaurs come back?

NJ.com recently reported that the MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants, will be hosting a drive-thru experience called the Jurassic Quest. For 10 days, from October 2 to October 11, you will be able to experience over "70 moving dinosaurs, a 50-foot megalodon, an 80-foot spinosaurus, and baby dinosaurs" at the Jurrasic Quest, according to NJ.com.

We also learned that the Jurassic Quest was at the Wells Fargo Center for a few days. So, if you missed it you shouldn't be mad because you can still be a part of the drive-thru experience at the MetLife stadium

If you want to take your kids to the Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience it'll cost you $49. I guess the cool part about this is that you can have up to 8 passengers in the car with that price. If you have between 9 and 15 people in your vehicle, it can cost you $80. According to the Jurrasic Quest website, there are other bundles available as well.

The Jurassic Quest will follow the social distancing and mask guidelines. It was stated on NJ.com that guests must remain in the vehicle and if you happen to get off you must wear a face covering.

If you want to continue with the Jurassic Park vibes during the December holiday season you will also have a chance to experience the Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday at Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland at Van Saun Park. Dates for that experience have not yet been released.