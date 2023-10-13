If you're the type of person whose eyes are bigger than your stomach, this will either be a blessing or a curse for you!

You know when you're having a lazy weekend night in and you're consumed by different hungers? You'd love a Chipotle burrito, but you'd rather have McDonald's fries as a side. Perhaps you just ordered pizza but you'd love a 6 pack of beer to go along with it. Or maybe your friends are over and one person's craving sushi while the other one's craving Indian food.

Yeah, they could order separately, but wouldn't it be better if you could order it all in one order? Now you don't have to choose if you're ordering from UberEats! Everything can come in one delivery.

UberEats is rolling out a new feature that will you let you order from two places at once! And here's the other good part: You don't have to pay an extra delivery fee!

It's all part of UberEats' mission to become a greener company while helping their customers save money and deter them from using other competitors, such as DoorDash.

Here's how it works:

Add your items from your desired restaurant into your shopping cart in the UberEats app. Tap “Bundle another store” at the bottom of the menu Add your items from the second store and then go to checkout.

According to CNBC, your ability to order from a particular second store will depend on on "time of day, driver availability and other market factors."

Will you be taking advantage of this awesome new feature?

