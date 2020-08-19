Yum…BOGO Shakes at Shake Shack

Do you know what Shake Shack was originally going to be called? According to money.cnn.com, Shake Shake's founder, Danny Meyer, planned on calling his restaurant Custard's Last Stand and Dog Park.

YouTube/Nostalgic Hits

Money.cnn.com says that Meyer decided against using that name and instead, named his restaurant after a carnival funhouse used in the 1978 movie, Grease.

Anyway, Shake Shack is a well-deserved name for a restaurant with such delicious custard shakes and according to thrillist.com, right now, you can take advantage of a BOGO shake offer.

Now, when we talk about these restaurant freebies on the Chris & The Crew morning show, I'm always the person who points out that there's always a catch and this offer is no different.

Thrillist.com says that now through Aug. 23, when you buy a shake using Uber Eats, you can get another shake for free.

The Shake Shack on Route 1 in Lawrenceville, NJ currently offers the following shake flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Black & White, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, and S'mores.

Speaking of that S'mores shake, here's how Shake Shack describes it: "Chocolate frozen custard blended with marshmallow sauce and graham cracker crumbs, topped with whipped cream and graham crumbs."

In addition to the Lawrenceville location, Shake Shack has 9 other restaurants in New Jersey, including Cherry Hill, Marlton and Bridgewater.

There are also 3 Shake Shack locations in Philadelphia and 2 in King of Prussia.