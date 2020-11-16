Chipotle Teams Up With Hinge And Uber Eats For Cuffing Season

Your local foodie here. Back at it again with another place to eat! This time, it is with a twist.

We know that food is the way to my heart, so it makes sense that people can really connect based on their food choices. Chipotle is teaming up with the dating app Hinge to set couples up for good eats the rest of their lives!

According to cnn, Chipotle, Uber Eats and Hinge are teaming up to create a new menu that encourages dining during distant dates. Not going to lie, I was super skeptical about this idea at first, but after doing a little more digging it doesn’t seem like a bad idea. So what do you have to do? First, let’s talk about what Hinge is!

Hinge is a dating app that is actually built to create longer lasting relationships. So think of Tinder, but getting past the “hookup” date. According to their website, their mission actually says “ In today’s digital world, singles are so busy matching that they’re not actually connecting, in person, where it counts. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that’s designed to be deleted.”

The first thing you will now do when making a Hinge profile is typing out your Chipotle order. According to cnn, The prompt will say, "I'll bring the burritos if you bring...", encouraging daters to complete the sentence. Then if you're not too scared about COVID-19, there’s also an option to share an entrée, chips and salsa.

This will be available on Uber Eats November 12th-December 5th. There are some deals for Hinge users of course. This is what it will include:

The Day Date: Two entrees, chips and salsa and two sodas

The Date Night: Two entrees, chips and queso and two sodas

The Hinge Date: Entree, chips and salsa and one soda -- to share.

Get this, those that use the Hinge app will get $20 off of their next 3 orders from Chipotle as long as they get it delivered using Uber Eats. Wait, it gets better. Since they got the idea from the term “cuffing season,” which is just a term to describe the time when singles start looking for partners in the winter, they have another offer! According to cnn, 10 Uber Eats customers who order from the Cuffing Season Menu will have the chance to win dating advice from actress Rebel Wilson.

So are you down? Let me know what you guys think!