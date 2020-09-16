Uber to Offer Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day

Uber is doing everything in their power to make sure that we all get out there and vote in the presidential election on November 3rd. They just announced their new initiative called "Get Out the Vote." They aim to help people register to vote, find polling locations, will even be giving users discounted riders to the polls on election day, and will even feed you while in line.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement . “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers — and everyone who uses our platform — will have a stronger voice in our democracy.”

Effective immediately you can register to vote and request a mail in ballot through Uber or Uber Eats. According to People Magazine, Uber joined forces with TurboVote, which is an initiative that also helps Uber drivers and Uber Eats delivery drivers register.

Uber is also offering the opportunity for people to volunteer at polling sites. Power to the Polls is yet another organization they teamed up with to try and enlist more than 500,000 new volunteers. This year things are very different when it comes to the polls. Usually the volunteers are people 60 years old and older. However, due to covid-19 they aren't able to volunteer this year. So Uber is trying to help recruit young people.

Lat but not least, according to People Magazine you can even get a snack delivered while waiting in line.

Go out and vote!