ULTA Beauty Opens in Newtown

I have been waiting for what feels like forever for this store to open up! ULTA Beauty has finally opened their store in Newtown, PA.

In early May, we noticed the orange awnings of what we already thought was going to be the famous beauty supply store. Though we are not entirely sure of the exact date, they have finally opened their doors to the public as of very recently.

The store is located in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center in Newtown, PA. If you aren’t super familiar with the area, this shopping center has done a ton of renovating. They have some shops that include stores such as PetSmart, Ace Hardware, and European Wax Center just to name a few. There are also tons of restaurant options like Iron Hill Brewery, which is right next to where ULTA is located, Chipotle , Factory Donuts, and everybody’s favorite, Chick-Fil-A.

ULTA is the largest beauty retailer in the country! They offer products such as makeup, whether the products be high end or drugstore, hair products and skin products. Most stores also have a hair salon inside. I go there pretty often because it really is a one stop shop for everything I need in regards to my hair and my face.

I will say that this new location is a great place that will get a ton of business. The closest ULTA to this location is in Fairless Hill, PA, located in the Court at Oxford Valley.

Their current hours are Monday-Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-9pm, and Sunday 11am-7pm.