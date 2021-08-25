Everyone has their favorite beach to go to in the summer. Some will only go to that one beach for a Jersey Shore vacation. Many people choose Wildwood, which I have come to realize is a very good option if you want to spend a week down the shore.





On the little island of Wildwood, you have great options to plan out the perfect shore vacation.





You can start it at small family-owned breakfast joints, followed by a bike ride on the boardwalk, and then grab a quick bite on the boardwalk.





Here is a complete guide full of great options to have the perfect Wildwood vacation.