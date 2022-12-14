Update on Raising Canes Coming to Deptford, NJ
As you may or may not know, Raising Canes, a fast food chicken finger restaurant, is coming to Deptford. It's in the beginning stages.
I just got an update I thought I'd share with you. 42Freeway saw the Site Plans and it looks like the former Don Pablos will be torn down so a brand new Raising Canes can be built. There will be no renovations to the current building.
The Don Pablos was on Deptford Center Road, in front of Target. There's no shortage of restaurants in that immediate area. There's an Applebee's on one side and across the street is a Mission BBQ.
Raising Canes is quickly becoming popular in our area. One just opened in Langhorne, PA and another planned for Bensalem which will be opening in 2023.
We've visited a few times now and like it. It's got it's own things unique to the chain...the Texas toast and their signature Cane's sauce (both are really good).
The article says that the biggest fans of the restaurant call themselves "Caniacs." That's great.
Like other Raising Canes locations, the new one in Deptford will have a double drive-thru to better handle a large amount of customers, quickly and efficiently.
Drive-thru restaurants have certainly gained popularity since the pandemic began.
Two additional Raising Canes are being planned for Marlton and Cherry Hill.
You can read the entire article here.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
.