If you love your coffee and fried chicken, this will be a dream come true if you're in Cumberland County, New Jersey!

A Starbucks and Raising Cane's set to be the two stars in a new development in Millville, New Jersey, according to 42 Freeway.

The new development will be located in the popular district of Route 47 at Cumberland Crossing Blvd, at a currently underdeveloped corner.

Here's roughly where the new development is coming.

You may recognize this as the same site from an earlier plan to build a LIDL grocery store, but it sadly never came to fruition.

Raising Cane's opens 1st New Jersey location!

In case you don't want to wait, Raising Cane's has finally landed in New Jersey! Their first location opened on January 17, at 2329 Burlington-Mount Holly Rd.

Raising Canes is swiftly expanding in New Jersey

We've been going over this for several months here in the Garden State. There's a whole smattering of new Raising Canes restaurants coming to New Jersey. 4 of them are opening in New Jersey this year, with more proposals and potential new spots on the way in the near future.

The news of the upcoming new spots have created SO much buzz among South Jerseyans. It was previously reported that the goal was for all of them to open in 2023, but that goal's obviously been pushed back. In case you missed the memo, here are the exact locations where all of them will be opening, not including the already-open Burlington location:

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

There's also a Raising Cane's location in the works in Glassboro! Construction is expected to begin mid-2024.

Are you excited for the Starbucks and Raising Cane's coming to Millville?

