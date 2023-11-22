Have you ever wondered where the most expensive restaurant in New Jersey is?

Seems like all restaurants are expensive lately, but this one is on another level.

This most likely wouldn't be a weekly stop for you, unless you make a pretty penny, but more of a special occasion spot.

Any guesses?

When I asked friends if they thought they knew, a few guessed the new place that took over Mastoris spot on Route 130 and 206 in Bordentown, Ristorante Lucca and Piano Bar. That is NOT it. If you haven't been there, you should really give it a try, it's fabulous.

I'll give you a hint. It's not in the Mercer County area. It's actually in Bergen County.

It's a high-end Greek seafood restaurant in Ramsey called Varka Estiatorio, according to LoveFood.com.

The website compiled a list of The Most Expensive Restaurant in Every State, based on the restaurants with the most expensive main courses that don't only have prix fixe or tasting menus.

Here's what Lovefood.com had to say about Varka Estiatorio:

"New Jersey has an impressive number of high-end restaurants to rival New York's scene, although most of the priciest places exclusively offer tasting menus. Mediterranean fish house Varka bucks the trend with an a la carte menu that requires big bucks. Most of the seafood is sold by weight, with Dover sole the priciest fish at $55 per lb. Given that the average weight is around 3 pounds, that's a pretty heft price tag before you've even looked at the side dishes."

If you're a seafood fan, this may be worth the drive.

Varka Estiatorio is located 30 North Spruce Street in Ramsey.

Check out the rest of the list by clicking here.

