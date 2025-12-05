One of your favorite restaurants in Newtown may be getting bigger.

The Patch is reporting that a popular restaurant on Richboro Road is looking to welcome even more guests in the future.

Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale wants to expand

Family-owned Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale will go before the Newtown Zoning Board this month, seeking approval to expand its business.

The charming restaurant would like to take over an adjacent space in the Newtown Depot Shopping Center.

If approved, the new 500-square-foot space would be converted into an event space. There would be room for 24 more guests for various social gatherings.

A land development attorney, Ed Murphy, already appeared before the Newtown Township Planning Commission. He said the project would normally need a variance for more parking, but the future space comes with 19 parking spaces, which is enough to cover the zoning requirement for the 24 added seats.

Murphy said, “Essentially, it will reduce the extent of prior zoning relief that created a deficiency in the parking for which relief was granted."

The Planning Commission also pointed out that during the restaurant's busiest times, the shops surrounding it, in the shopping center, are closed. Therefore, parking won't be an issue.

Vecchio Osteria by Pasquale has been owned by the Palino family since 2009. Over the years, it has earned a great reputation for its food and warm atmosphere.

They prepare your meal using old family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale is located at 20 Richboro Road, in the Newtown Depot Shopping Center.

