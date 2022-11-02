'Tis the season. Sesame Place in Langhorne will kick off its annual holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas, on November 19th, according to the amusement park's website. It runs through January 1, 2023.

You and your family will absolutely love this. All your Sesame Street friends will be there in their holiday outfits and you'll get to visit Santa in his Furry workshop. Have you been naughty or nice this year?

My husband and I took our kids to this wonderful holiday celebration for many years. It's magical. We made the best memories.

The park is transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are millions of twinkling lights, Christmas trees and many other festive holiday decorations.

Be sure to check out the awesome music and light show at the 1-2-3 Christmas Tree. The tree is a whopping 30 feet tall. Wow.

Don't miss the Sesame Street Christmas Parade with holiday floats and lots of fun performances. I'm sure you'll be dancing along.

Of course, you'll want to check out the rides (dry rides only, no water rides will be open, obviously).

There will also be special Christmas shows like Elmo's Christmas Wish at Sesame Street Theatre, A Very Merry Sesame Street Sing-Along at Abby's Paradise Theatre and The Furry Friends Christmas Dance Party at Oscar's Wacky Taxi Stage.

S'mores kits will be available and you can dine with Elmo & friends.

Doesn't this sounds like so much fun. It's a perfect way for you and your family and friends to kick off the holiday season.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Happy Holidays.