Here's your chance to get your favorite Philadelphia stadium some national recognition.

Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, have both been nominated for having the Best Stadium Food around.

Do you agree?

The USA Today 10Best Readers Choice 2023 is asking you to vote right now for your favorite.

The poll reads, "While Cracker Jacks and hot dogs remain game day staples at stadiums and arenas across the country, fans these days are treated to a whole range of creative culinary offerings. These 20 professional sports venues across the U.S. - nominated by an expert panel - serve up some of the best bites in sports."

How do I get on that expert panel? Ha ha.

Both stadiums have so much to offer.

New Food at Citizens Bank Park for 2023

New food choices at Citizens Bank Park for 2023 include Uncle Charlie's Steaks (named for Charlie Manuel), Federal Donuts crispy chicken tenders (section 140), South Phily Disco Fries and Mexican Street Popcorn (Pass and Stow, 3rd base gate).

Of course, you can chow down on crab fries from Chickie's and Pete's, Jersey Shore favorite, Manco Manco Pizza, PJ Whelihans and so many more. Click here to see all of the amazing choices.

Food at Lincoln Financial Field

You can find crab fries from Chickie's and Pete's at The Linc too. Of course, Philly cheesesteaks too, burgers, meatball sandwiches, bbq pork, bbq chicken, and so much more, Click here to see all the grub.

Vote for Citizens Bank Park or Lincoln Financial Field

Alright, it's time to get voting! Let's prove Philadelphia is the best.

You can vote once a day, every single day until Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12pm (Eastern).

VOTE BY CLICKING HERE.

The 10 winners will be announced on Friday, September 1st.

Good luck Philly! You deserve to win.

