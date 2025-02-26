New York City is the nation’s largest TV market. So, it’s not surprising that we’re not only a town that remembers our local TV news personalities, but we’re actually truly invested in them and who they are.

After all, they’re the ones we gathered around the TV with on 9/11 or rode out Hurricane Sandy with in 2012.

Get our free mobile app

But it kinda made us wonder: what ever happened to some of the city’s most prominent personalities including: Sue Simmons, Roz Abrams, and Bill Evans. So we found out.

Where Are These Famous Former NYC TV Personalities Now?

Like in fact, I kinda NEEDED to know what Sue Simmons is up to. She’s iconic in my mind. In fact, as a broadcaster I find myself often thinking of Sue’s “real” style. Especially when she’d make a mistake.

Who could forget this famous (NSFW) blunder?

Sue left our TV screens back in 2012 when WNBC opted to not renew her contract, and now it sounds like Sue is enjoying her retirement at the age of 84.

READ MORE: Major Shakeup Hits NBC 4 New York's Nightly Programming

"The thing about retirement is every day is Saturday, but I watch the news with nostalgia," said back in 2018 when she was inducted into the Gold & Silver Circle. "Then I think thank god I don't have to do that anymore. How did I have all of that energy?"

That's the spirit, Sue!

That also had me wondering: what about former ABC 7 evening anchor Roz Abrams and morning weather personality Bill Evans?

Good news: they both seem to be doing really well. Check out more about what EXACTLY they're up to down below. Just keep scrolling.