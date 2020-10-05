Walk Through New Jersey’s Longest-Running Corn Maze

The corn maze at Howell Living History Farm in Hopewell Township is now open weekends through Nov. 1. The maze, which Howell Farm calls “New Jersey’s longest-running corn maze,” is operated by the Mercer County Park Commission.

Howell Farm says its corn maze has 2 miles of paths, is spread over 4 acres, and includes “maze games with hidden clues, time clocks, and group flags.”

The corn maze is open Fridays from 5-8pm, Saturdsays 12-8pm, and Sundays 12-4pm. It will also be open on Columbus Day (Mon, Oct. 12) from 12-4pm.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and children over 10 and $8 for children aged 5-9. Children 4 & under are free.

Howell Farms suggests people interested in going through the maze reserve tickets online at howellfarm.org/corn-maze/ (although some tickets may be available at the door).

Guests can also reserve a private wagon ride online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s activities at Howell Farm are definitely a little different than previous years. The farm says, “All Mercer County Park Commission rules and regulations are in effect, as well as New Jersey state requirements regarding the use of masks when social distancing isn't possible.”

According to howellfarm.org, the history of the property goes back almost 300 years and while it hosts about 65,000 annual visitors, “it continues to operate on a full, working scale by raising crops and livestock, and by using the house and barns as people did in earlier times.”

The Howell Living History Farm is located at 17 Valley Road in Hopewell Township. For more info, click here.