The quaint town of Pennington may be the new home of one of the most recognizable fast food restaurants in the world, along with other fast casual restaurants, and a major bank, according to Mercer Me.

A new proposal would bring McDonald's to Pennington

A commercial developer has proposed a plan for the highly visible, old Wells Fargo property at the corner of Route 31 and Delaware Avenue. Richard Dreher, a former Hopewell resident now living in Bucks County, would like to bring a McDonald's to town. The conceptual redevelopment plan also includes other unnamed fast casual restaurants, and a Chase Bank."

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The commercial developer used to live in Hopewell

This plan wasn't developed without careful consideration. “I’m very fond of Pennington, which I’ve heard referred to often as a little Brigadoon, a magical community, which happens to have a state highway running through the middle of it,” Dreher said. After debating convenience stores and other commercial uses for the space, which led to traffic concerns, the current plan seemed to make the most sense.

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Pennington has a non-neon sign policy

Councilwoman Kit Chandler expressed concern over McDonald's famous golden arches sign proudly hoisted in front of its restaurants because Pennington has a strict no neon sign rule. Dreher was confident that McDonald's management would work with the town to preserve its aesthetic. Councilman John Valenza said he didn't want signs on I-95 telling travelers that the Pennington McDonald's is ahead. Councilwoman Amy Kassler-Taub inquired about the hours of the proposed-McDonald's (some are open 24-hours a day). Dreher assured the town's character would be taken into account.

For more details and other concerns about this proposed project, click here.