There's a new hoagie shop in Pennington and you could win free hoagies for a year at the grand opening celebration. You don't want to miss this.

PrimoHoagies is now open on Route 31 in Pennington

PrimoHoagies has arrived in the Pennington Center shopping center on Route 31 (where McCaffrey's at Pennington Market is). It has opened its door for a soft opening with the Grand Opening Celebration planned for this week, and yes, you could win free hoagies for a year, I wasn't kidding.

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First 100 guests in line at the grand opening on July 16 could win free hoagies

Be one of the first 100 people in line on Thursday (July 16) at 10 AM for the official Grand Opening and you could win free hoagies for a year. You have to be 18 years old or older and be a PrimoPerks member to be a part of the the promotion. Check out the rest of the details in the Instagram post below.

While you're there, make sure to spin the prize wheel. PrimoHoagies swag will also be given away. Oh, and you can grab a Primo size hoagie for 50% off all day.

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If you're not familiar with PrimoHoagies, it's a family business that began in South Philadelphia many years ago. From PrimoHoagies website: "For over 30 years, PrimoHoagies has offered a culinary experience that celebrates tradition, quality, and the unmistakable flavor of Philadelphia. Our mission at PrimoHoagies is to enrich communities with the core of our family tradition, embodied by gourmet hoagies made exclusively with the freshest Primo ingredients. From our award winning seeded bread to Thumann's meats and cheeses, we source only the best because we believe that our customers deserve nothing less."

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PrimoHoagies via Instagram PrimoHoagies via Instagram

Don't miss the Grand Opening Celebration in the new Pennington location on July 16, starting at 10 AM. PrimoHoagies is located at 25 Route 31, Suite #18 (in the back of the shopping center).

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