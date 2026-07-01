Mercer County, NJ Opening Cooling Stations For Extreme Heat Wave
Get ready, it's going to be hot, really hot. The entire area is under an extreme heat warning as of noon today (Wednesday, July 1) and there's an air quality alert for the next few days...until Saturday.
Temperatures are going to soar past 100 in New Jersey until Saturday
Meteorologist Dan Zarrow warns it's going to be in the 100s and feel like 110+ at times with the humidity. Yuck. I'm sure I'm not the only one hoping my air conditioning can keep up and terrified it's going to break from running so much.
READ MORE: Heat has forced these two Mercer County events to be postponed
Thankfully, Mercer County has opened cooling centers to escape the heat if you air conditioner breaks, or if you have no air conditioning, to escape the heat. Heat related illnesses can sneak up on you quickly, so don't wait to go.
Here are the locations of the Mercer County Cooling Centers:
East Windsor
Mercer County Library - Hickory Corner and Twin Rivers Branches.
Ewing
Mercer County Library and the Ewing Township Fire Department Training Room.
Hamilton Township
Hamilton Township Senior Center and Hamilton Township Public Library.
Hightstown
Mercer County Library Hightstown - Memorial Library Branch
Hopewell
Mercer County Library - Hopewell Branch and the Hopewell Township Municipal Building.
Lawrence
Mercer County Library - Lawrence Headquarters Branch, Lawrence Township Police Department, and Lawrence Township Senior Center.
Princeton
Princeton Public Library.
Robbinsville
Mercer County Library - Robbinsville Branch and the Robbinsville Police Department.
Trenton
Trenton Rescue Mission and the Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center.
West Windsor
Mercer County Library - West Windsor Branch and the West Windsor Police Department.
10 Easy Ways to Help Your Air Conditioner Beat the Heat
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