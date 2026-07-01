Get ready, it's going to be hot, really hot. The entire area is under an extreme heat warning as of noon today (Wednesday, July 1) and there's an air quality alert for the next few days...until Saturday.

Temperatures are going to soar past 100 in New Jersey until Saturday

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow warns it's going to be in the 100s and feel like 110+ at times with the humidity. Yuck. I'm sure I'm not the only one hoping my air conditioning can keep up and terrified it's going to break from running so much.

READ MORE: Heat has forced these two Mercer County events to be postponed

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Thankfully, Mercer County has opened cooling centers to escape the heat if you air conditioner breaks, or if you have no air conditioning, to escape the heat. Heat related illnesses can sneak up on you quickly, so don't wait to go.

Here are the locations of the Mercer County Cooling Centers:

East Windsor

Mercer County Library - Hickory Corner and Twin Rivers Branches.

Ewing

Mercer County Library and the Ewing Township Fire Department Training Room.

Hamilton Township

Hamilton Township Senior Center and Hamilton Township Public Library.

Hightstown

Mercer County Library Hightstown - Memorial Library Branch

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Hopewell

Mercer County Library - Hopewell Branch and the Hopewell Township Municipal Building.

Lawrence

Mercer County Library - Lawrence Headquarters Branch, Lawrence Township Police Department, and Lawrence Township Senior Center.

Princeton

Princeton Public Library.

Robbinsville

Mercer County Library - Robbinsville Branch and the Robbinsville Police Department.

Trenton

Trenton Rescue Mission and the Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center.

West Windsor

Mercer County Library - West Windsor Branch and the West Windsor Police Department.