WARNING: Bucks County Police Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving

If you're an aggressive driver and your own safety and the safety of your passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers don't prevent you from driving recklessly, maybe this will.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Bucks County will be one of 5 Philadelphia-area counties where local police will "join Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive-driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways."

PennDOT says that the following behaviors may signal that you're an aggressive driver:

Speeding

Tailgating

Racing to beat red lights

Not stopping at stop signs

Weaving in and out of traffic

Passing illegally on the right

Failing to yield the right away to oncoming vehicles

According to PennDOT, the coordinated effort will start this Wednesday (July 29, 2020) and go through Aug. 23, 2020 and may also include citing drivers for distracted driving.

Statistics published on iihs.org show that in 2018, over 1,100 fatal crashes occurred on Pennsylvania roads resulting in almost 1,200 deaths. That's 9.3 deaths per 100,000 citizens. Compare that to just 6.3 deaths per 100,000 citizens in New Jersey.

The list of participating Bucks County police departments taking part in this campaign includes Central Bucks Regional Police Department, Bensalem Township Police, Penndel Borough Police, Doylestown Township Police, Bristol Township Police, and Newtown Township Police. (For a complete list of participating police departments, click here.)

The campaign, which is being funded by PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will also be taking place in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. For more, go to penndot.gov.